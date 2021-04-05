Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 5, 2021, 5:13 PM

One way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

As for the Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) it said that those stranded in Udhampur would be allowed towards Srinagar.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 5, 2021, 5:13 PM
File Photo
File Photo

Authorities on Monday informed that subject to fair weather and better road condition Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar tomorrow.

However, it asked commuters to confirm the status of the road before undertaking the journey.

Trending News
File photo : Aman Farooq/Gk

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for people aged 45 & above to get ration in Bandipora

'Concentrate on studies': SSP Srinagar counsels youth in Rainawari

Representational Photo

TRF associate arrested in north Kashmir's Sopore: Police

Traffic police in a communique asked the Traffic Control Unit of Jammu to liaise with its counterpart in Ramban before releasing the traffic from Nagrota (Jammu) in the time slot of 0800 to 1100 hours and from Jakheni (Udhampur) between 0900 to 1200 hours.

It further said that no vehicle shall be allowed from the opposite direction.

As for the Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) it said that those stranded in Udhampur would be allowed towards Srinagar.

Tagged in ,
Related News