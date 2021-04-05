One way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Authorities on Monday informed that subject to fair weather and better road condition Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar tomorrow.

However, it asked commuters to confirm the status of the road before undertaking the journey.

Traffic police in a communique asked the Traffic Control Unit of Jammu to liaise with its counterpart in Ramban before releasing the traffic from Nagrota (Jammu) in the time slot of 0800 to 1100 hours and from Jakheni (Udhampur) between 0900 to 1200 hours.

It further said that no vehicle shall be allowed from the opposite direction.

As for the Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) it said that those stranded in Udhampur would be allowed towards Srinagar.