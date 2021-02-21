Kashmir, Latest News
One-way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Authorities on Sunday informed that one way Light Motor Vehicle traffic from Jammu towards Srinagar shall be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow subject to fair weather and better road condition.

J&K Traffic Police in a communiqué asked Traffic Control Unit Jammu to liaise with that in Ramban for releasing the LMV traffic from Nagrota Jammu in the time slot of 0500 to 1000 hours and from Jakheni Udhampur from 0600 to 1100 hours. 

As per the communiqué, only stranded HMVs and load carriers from Jawahar Tunnel and Zig Qazigund shall be allowed towards Jammu.

However, fresh perishable carriers shall be allowed in the opposite direction subject to traffic situation on the highway, it added. 

It further asked security forces not to ply against advisory on the highway in view of traffic congestion. 

