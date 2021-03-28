One-way LMV traffic from Jammu towards Kashmir on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Authorities on Sunday informed that subject to fair weather and better road condition only Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar tomorrow.

Traffic police in a communique asked Traffic Control unit (TCU) Jammu to liaise with its counterpart in Ramban before releasing the traffic from Nagrota in the time slot of 0500 to 1200 hours and from Jakheni (Udhampur) 0600 to 1300 hours.

It said that no vehicle shall be allowed before and after the cut-off timing.

As for the Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) the communique said that they shall be allowed from Jakheni towards Srinagar.

Traffic police further urged security forces to not travel against the advisory.