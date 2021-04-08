One-way LMV traffic from Kashmir on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

A one-way traffic from Srinagar towards Jammu shall be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar highway for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) tomorrow on Friday subject to fair weather and better road condition, a departure from the traffic plan on the highway, which lately remains shut on Fridays in view of maintenance and repair work.

A communiqué by the J&K Traffic Police asked Traffic Control Unit Srinagar to liaise with that in Ramban to release the LMVs from 0800 hours to 1200 hours from Zig Qazigund adding that no vehicles shall be allowed before or after the cut off timing.

As for the Kashmir bound traffic, the communiqué said that only HMVs stranded between Nashree and Ramban shall be allowed towards Srinagar.

Besides, instead of Friday, the highway shall remain closed for traffic on Wednesday on April 14 owing to repair work, the Traffic Police communiqué said.