One way LMV traffic from Kashmir on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow 

As for the Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) it said those stranded between Jawahar Tunnel and Banihal shall be allowed towards Jammu.
Authorities on Monday informed that subject to fair weather and better road conditions Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed from Kashmir on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow.

Traffic police in a communique asked Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the vehicles from Zig (Qazigund) in the time slot of 1100 to 1300 hours. 

It further asked security forces not to undertake journey against the traffic advisory

