One way LMV traffic from Kashmir on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow 

Authorities on Friday informed that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed from Kashmir on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow.

Traffic police in a communique asked Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar to liaise with its counterpart in Ramban before releasing the vehicles from Zig (Qazigund) in the time slot of 0700 to 1200 hours.

It further informed that no vehicle shall be allowed before or after the cut-off timing.

As for the Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) it said that those stranded between Jawahar Tunnel and Banihal shall be allowed towards Jammu.