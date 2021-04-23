One way LMV traffic from Kashmir on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

Authorities on Friday informed that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed from Kashmir on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow.

Traffic police in a communique asked Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar to liaise with its counterpart in Ramban before releasing the traffic from Zig (Qazigund) between 0700 to 1200 hours.

As for the Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) it said that those stranded between Jawahar Tunnel and Banihal shall be allowed towards Jammu.

It further said that no vehicle shall be allowed before and after the cut-off timing.