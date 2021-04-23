Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 5:22 PM

One way LMV traffic from Kashmir on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

Commuters asked to confirm the status of road before undertaking the journey.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 5:22 PM
File Photo
File Photo

Authorities on Friday informed that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed from Kashmir on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow.

Traffic police in a communique asked Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar to liaise with its counterpart in Ramban before releasing the traffic from Zig (Qazigund) between 0700 to 1200 hours.

Trending News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

File Photo of G A Mir

J&K Congress asks workers to help needy amid spike in COVID-19 infections

File Photo

Kashmir Chamber defers polls to Executive Committee in view of COVID-19 surge

Representational Image

Pedestrian injured after hit by three-wheeler in north Kashmir's Lolab

As for the Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) it said that those stranded between Jawahar Tunnel and Banihal shall be allowed towards Jammu.

It further said that no vehicle shall be allowed before and after the cut-off timing.

Tagged in ,
Related News