Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 27, 2021, 8:51 PM

One-way LMV traffic from Kashmir on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 27, 2021, 8:51 PM
File Photo
File Photo

Only one-way traffic from Srinagar towards Jammu shall be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar highway for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) tomorrow on Sunday subject to fair weather and better road condition, J&K Traffic police said.

A communiqué by the J&K Traffic Police asked Traffic Control Unit Srinagar to liaise with that in Ramban to release the LMVs from 0700 hours to 1200 hours from Zig Qazigund adding that no vehicles shall be allowed before or after the cut off timing.

As for the Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), the Traffic Police communiqué said that only those vehicles stranded between Jawahar Tunnel and Banihal shall be allowed towards Jammu. 

The Traffic Police communiqué urged the security forces not to ply on the highway against traffic advisory in view maintenance and repairing of the national highway.

