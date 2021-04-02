Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 2, 2021, 5:58 PM

One way LMV traffic from Kashmir on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

It further asked security forces not to travel on the strategic highway against the advisory.
Authorities on Friday informed that subject to fair weather and better road condition Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed from Kashmir on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow.

It asked Traffic Control Unit Srinagar to liaise with its counterpart in Ramban before releasing the traffic in the time slot of 0800 hours to 1200 hours from Zig (Qazigund).

As for the Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) it said they shall be allowed after the last LMV crosses the Banihal sector.

It further asked security forces not to travel on the strategic highway against the advisory.

