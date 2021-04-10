One-way LMV traffic from Kashmir on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Authorities on Saturday informed that Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed from Kashmir towards Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow, subject to fair weather and better road conditions.

Traffic police in a communique asked Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar to liaise with their counterparts in Ramban before releasing the traffic from Zig (Qazigund) in the time slot of 0800 hours to 1200 hours.

It said that no vehicle shall be allowed to travel on the highway before and after the cut-off timing.

As for Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) it said that only those stranded between Jawahar Tunnel and Banihal shall be allowed towards Jammu.