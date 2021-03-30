One way LMV traffic from kashmir on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Authorities on Tuesday informed that subject to fair weather and better road condition, vehicles shall be allowed towards Jammu from Kashmir on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow.



Traffic police in a communique asked the Traffic Control Unit to liaise with its counterpart in Ramban before releasing the vehicles from Zig (Qazigund) in the time slot of 0700 to 1200. Adding that no vehicle shall be allowed before and after the cut off timing.



As for the Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), it said that only stranded vehicles between Jawahar Tunnel and Banihal shall be allowed towards Jammu.



It further requested security forces not to travel on the strategic highway against the traffic advisory.