UPDATED: March 2, 2021, 7:38 PM

One-way LMV traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

The Traffic Police communiqué urged the security forces not to ply on the highway against traffic advisory in view maintenance and repairing of the national highway.
Authorities on Tuesday informed that one way traffic from Srinagar towards Jammu shall be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar highway for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) tomorrow subject to fair weather and better road condition.

A communiqué by the J&K Traffic Police asked Traffic Control Unit Srinagar to liaise with that in Ramban to release the LMVs from 0700 hours to 1100 hours from Zig Qazigund adding that no vehicles shall be allowed before or after the cut off timing. 

As for the Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), the Traffic Police communiqué said that only those vehicles stranded between Jawahar Tunnel and Banihal shall be allowed towards Jammu. 

The Traffic Police communiqué urged the security forces not to ply on the highway against traffic advisory in view maintenance and repairing of the national highway.

