One-way LMV traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

Authorities on Sunday informed that subject to fair weather and better road condition, only Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) from Srinagar towards Jammu shall be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow.

A communique by the J&K Traffic police said that before releasing the vehicles, Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar shall liaise with its counterpart in Ramban.

As for the Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) only those stranded between Jawahar tunnel and Qazigund shall be allowed towards Jammu.

No vehicle shall be allowed to ply before or after the cut off timing.

The Traffic Police communiqué urged the security forces not to move on the highway against the traffic advisory