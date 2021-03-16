Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: March 16, 2021, 6:11 PM

One-way LMV traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

As per the communiqué, only stranded Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and load carriers between Nashri and Ramban shall be allowed towards Srinagar.
Authorities on Tuesday informed that one way Light Motor Vehicle traffic from Srinagar towards Jammu shall be allowed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow subject to fair weather and better road condition.

J&K Traffic Police in a communiqué asked Traffic Control Unit Srinagar to liaise with its counterpart in Ramban before releasing the LMV traffic from Zig (Qazigund) in the time slot of 0700 to 1200 hours.

It said that no vehicle shall be allowed before and after the cut off timing.

As per the communiqué, only stranded Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and load carriers between Nashri and Ramban shall be allowed towards Srinagar.

It further asked security forces not to ply against advisory on the highway in view of traffic congestion.

