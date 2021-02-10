One-way LMV traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

Authorities on Wednesday informed that one way traffic from Srinagar towards Jammu shall be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar highway for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) tomorrow subject to fair weather and better road condition.

A communiqué by the J&K Traffic Police asked Traffic Control Unit Srinagar to liaise with that in Ramban to release the LMVs from 0700 hours to 1200 hours from Zig Qazigund adding that no vehicles shall be allowed before or after the cut off timing.



As for the HMVs, the Traffic Police communique said that only those vehicles stranded between Jawahar Tunnel and Zig Qazigund shall be allowed towards Jammu and no vehicle including those carrying livestock and perishables shall be allowed in the opposite direction.



The Traffic Police communiqué urged the security forces not to ply on the highway against traffic advisory in view of the narrowness of the road on Bailey bridge at Kela Morh Ramban set up recently after landslides in the area.