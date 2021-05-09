Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 9, 2021, 5:10 PM

One way LMV traffic towards Kashmir on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Traffic police asked security forces not to travel against the advisory on the strategic highway.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 9, 2021, 5:10 PM
File Photo
File Photo

Authorities on Sunday informed that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed from Jammu towards Kashmir on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow.

Traffic police in a communique asked Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Jammu to liaise with its counterpart in Ramban before releasing the vehicles from Nagrota (jammu) in the time slot of 0500 to 1200 hours and from Jakheni (Udhampur) between 0600 to 1300 hours.

Trending News
Security forces outside the Grand Mosque in Srinagar's Downtown area as the region remains under a strict lockdown to contain the COVID-19 spread, May 7, 2021. [Mubashir Khan/ GK]

COVID-19 lockdown extended in J&K till May 17

Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar wears a deserted look as mosque saw no prayers on the last Friday of the holy month Ramadan amid surge in COVID-19 cases in the region, May 7, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

COVID-19 lockdown in J&K enters 11th day

Representational Photo

CRPF trooper dies of cardiac arrest in J&K's Budgam

It further asked security forces not to travel against the advisory on the strategic highway.

Tagged in , ,
Related News