One way LMV traffic towards Kashmir on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Authorities on Sunday informed that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed from Jammu towards Kashmir on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow.

Traffic police in a communique asked Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Jammu to liaise with its counterpart in Ramban before releasing the vehicles from Nagrota (jammu) in the time slot of 0500 to 1200 hours and from Jakheni (Udhampur) between 0600 to 1300 hours.

It further asked security forces not to travel against the advisory on the strategic highway.