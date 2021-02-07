One-way Srinagar to Jammu traffic on highway tomorrow

Authorities on Sunday informed that one way traffic from Srinagar towards Jammu shall be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar highway including the local Ramban-Banihal route tomorrow subject to fair weather and better road condition.

No vehicle including those carrying livestock or fresh perishables shall be allowed in the opposite direction, a communiqué by the J&K Traffic Police said.

It asked Traffic Control Unit Srinagar to liaise with that in Ramban to release the LMVs from 0800 hours to 1200 hours from Zig Qazigund adding no vehicle shall be allowed before or after the cut off timing.

The HMVs shall be allowed from Zig towards Srinagar after LMVs.

The Traffic Police communiqué urged the security forces not to ply on the highway against traffic advisory in view of the narrowness of the road on Bailey bridge at Kela Morh Ramban set up recently after landslides in the area.