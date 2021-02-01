One-way traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Authorities on Wednesday informed that one way traffic from Jammu towards Srinagar shall be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar highway including the local Ramban-Banihal route tomorrow subject to fair weather and better road condition.

A communiqué by the J&K Traffic Police said that no vehicle including those carrying livestock or fresh perishables shall be allowed to ply in the opposite direction.

It asked Traffic Control Unit Jammu to liaise with that in Ramban to release the LMVs from 0800 hours to 1200 hours from Nagrota and 0900 hours to 1300 hours from Jakheni in Udhampur.

No vehicle shall be allowed to ply before or after the cut off timing, it said adding HMVs shall be allowed towards Srinagar after LMVs.

The Traffic Police communiqué urged the security forces not to ply on the highway against traffic advisory in view of the narrowness of the road on Bailey bridge at Kela Morh Ramban set up recently after landslides in the area.