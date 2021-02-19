Kashmir, Latest News
One way traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Authorities on Friday informed that only one way traffic from Jammu towards Srinagar shall be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow subject to fair weather and better road condition.

J&K Traffic Police said in a communiqué that, depending on the traffic situation, vehicles carrying fresh perishables shall be allowed from the opposite direction.

According to communiqué, Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed from Jakheni Udhampur towards Srinagar after Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs).

No vehicle shall be allowed to ply before or after the cut off timing, it said.

The Traffic Police communiqué urged the security forces not to ply on the highway against traffic advisory in view of traffic congestion on the highway.

