Only one militant active in Srinagar, says DGP after LeT commander killed in Rambagh gunfight

Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh on Monday said that only one militant was active in Srinagar and that 26 youth were brought back after joining militancy.

Addressing a press conference at Police Control Room Srinagar after the killing of a top LeT commander Saifullah and his aide in Rambagh Srinagar, Singh said that he was involved in the series of attacks on security forces, including the recent attacks in Nowgam, Chadoora and Kandizaal, Pampore.

The DGP said that this year so far 75 anti-militancy operations were conducted in which 180 militants have been killed. “Today’s operation was a successful one. All the operations against militants conducted this year were clean and conducted in a professional manner,” the J&K Police chief said, as per news agency KNO.

He said that barring one operation in Batmaloo Srinagar, in which a woman was also killed, all operations were cleanly conducted by the security forces.

Asked whether Lashkar and other militants are trying to set their foot again in Srinagar city, the DGP said that this year eight encounters took place in the city in which 18 militants including a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander were killed. “Whenever any militant outfit tries to establish its base in Srinagar, we successfully corner the militant with the help of our intelligence and other sources,” the DGP said.

On how many militants are active in Srinagar, the DGP said at present only one militant is active in the city who is involved in a couple of attacks. “We will bring him to justice very soon,” the DGP Singh said as per KNO.

About how many security forces personnel were killed this year, he said police lost 19 men and CRPF 21. “Army lost 15 soldiers and majority of them were killed on the LoC,” the DGP said.

Replying to a query as to how many youth were brought back after joining militancy this year, he said with the help of their parents and hard work of police, 26 youth, who had joined militancy were reunited with their families.

Asked whether police were sending the youth who shun militancy outside J&K, the DGP said no youth has been sent out of UT. On whether there was any rehabilitation policy for the youth who quit militancy, he said: “Officially there is no policy as yet. When there is one, details will be shared.”