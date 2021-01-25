Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 5:16 PM

Only stranded vehicles to ply towards Srinagar on highway tomorrow: Traffic Police

A communiqué by the J&K Traffic Police said that no vehicle shall be allowed to ply from Jammu or Udhampur towards Srinagar.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 5:16 PM
It also urged the security forces not to ply on the highway against traffic advisory in view of the narrowness of the road on Bailey bridge at Kela Morh Ramban set up recently after landslides in the area. [File]
It also urged the security forces not to ply on the highway against traffic advisory in view of the narrowness of the road on Bailey bridge at Kela Morh Ramban set up recently after landslides in the area. [File]

Authorities on Monday said that only stranded vehicles between Ramban and Jawahar tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar highway shall be allowed to ply towards Srinagar  subject to fair weather and better road condition tomorrow.

A communiqué by the J&K Traffic Police said that no vehicle shall be allowed to ply from Jammu or Udhampur towards Srinagar.

Trending News
"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Republic Day celebrated in Kashmir amid tight security

Representational Photo

Internet services on mobile devices suspended in Kashmir

It also urged the security forces not to ply on the highway against traffic advisory in view of the narrowness of the road on Bailey bridge at Kela Morh Ramban set up recently after landslides in the area.

Besides the Srinagar-Jammu highway, Mughal road and Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road shall continue to remain closed till further orders, the traffic police said.

Tagged in ,
Related News