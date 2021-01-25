Only stranded vehicles to ply towards Srinagar on highway tomorrow: Traffic Police

Authorities on Monday said that only stranded vehicles between Ramban and Jawahar tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar highway shall be allowed to ply towards Srinagar subject to fair weather and better road condition tomorrow.

A communiqué by the J&K Traffic Police said that no vehicle shall be allowed to ply from Jammu or Udhampur towards Srinagar.

It also urged the security forces not to ply on the highway against traffic advisory in view of the narrowness of the road on Bailey bridge at Kela Morh Ramban set up recently after landslides in the area.

Besides the Srinagar-Jammu highway, Mughal road and Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road shall continue to remain closed till further orders, the traffic police said.