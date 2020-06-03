OPD service of GMC Rajouri shut after patient referred to Jammu tests positive

The Out Patient Department (OPD) and general checkup services in Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Rajouri have been shut till further orders after a patient referred to Jammu on Sunday tested positive.

The said man was referred to Jammu after undergoing treatment at Rajouri hospital.

“As part of the SOP, the medical staff in GMC Jammu took samples of the patient and the same returned positive on Tuesday evening.”

Following the development, the OPD and general check-up services were suspended at the hospital until further orders, he added.