Open gymnasiums being set up across Srinagar

In an initiative making one of the most needed health-related requirements of modern life easily available to residents, the Srinagar district administration is setting up open gymnasiums in public parks and grounds across the city.

In the first phase of the project, a total of 25 open gymnasiums or workout facilities are being set up at identified locations selected based on requirement and popular demand.

Five of these 25 open workout facilities have been set up at identified locations in old Srinagar city with each gymnasium having been set up at a cost of 5 lakh rupees.

The locations where setting up of these workout facilities has been completed are Eidgah Park, Gunj Park Nowhatta, Baghwanpora Community Park, Shaheed-e-Millat Sports Ground Lal Bazar and Gani Memorial Football Ground.

Each facility has been equipped with a host of equipments ranging from sit-up benches to double and quadruple shoulder wheels to dual sky-steppers to pedalling cycles to seated paddles to push-ups to body waist twisters to air walkers.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said that gymnasiums are important facilities people require to be fit and healthy adding that this project is a recognition of this importance and a step in the direction to make relevant facilities enabling looking after one’s physical health easily available.

He said open gymnasium facilities will be set up across the district to enable residents to have easier access thereto.

Five other locations where these facilities approved under the ongoing first phase will be available soon are Ikhrajpora Park, Solina Park, Bemina Park, Joggers Park Rajbagh and Sanat Nagar Park.