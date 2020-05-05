Latest News, Pir Panjal
Over 100 animals perish in lightning, thunderstorm in Rajouri

However, lightning and thunderstorms struck the area around 2 AM, resulting in the death of over hundreds goats and sheep.
Over a hundred animals, including goats and sheep, perished due to lightning and thunderstorms at a village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

An official said that three nomad families from Kalakote tehsil who were on their seasonal move had camped under the open sky at Potha village of district last night.

The official said that the death of the animals would have resulted in a huge loss to the nomads. “Police has taken cognisance of the matter,” he added.

Related News