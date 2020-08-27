Over 1370 Kashmir-bound trucks stranded as National Highway remains closed for 3rd straight day

Over 1370 Kashmir-bound trucks loaded with essentials are stranded in Jammu, Samba and Udhampur districts from the past three days due to closure of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

In Nagrota, according to the SDPO Mohan Lal Sharma, around 800 trucks have been stranded after the Jammu-Srinagar highway closed due to inclement weather conditions and landslides.

Similarly, 220 Kashmir-bound trucks have been stranded at Manwal, Nud, Jamudah, Mansar and Mansar Morh in Samba district, according to an official from the Traffic Department.

DySP Traffic Udhampur, Rakesh Akram told Greater Kashmir that 300 to 400 trucks have been stranded on Jammu-Srinagar highway in the district.