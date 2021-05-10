Over 300 injured in Israeli forces' raid on Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem

At least 305 people including Muslim worshippers were injured-seven of them critically after Israeli forces Monday stormed the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem firing rubber bullets and sound bombs inside the mosque, Al Jazeera reported.

As per the report, the Israeli forces have withdrawn from the 3rd holiest Muslim site even as the cleaning process inside the mosque is going on.

Quoting the Palestinian humanitarian organization Red Crescent, Al Jazeera reported that at least 305 people were injured in the raid that coincided with the annual Jewish nationalist march marking the day East Jerusalem was occupied and subsequently annexed by Israel in 1967.

According to the Israeli army radio, 21 Israeli forces were wounded, the report said.

The Al Jazeera report quoted Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, the imam of Al Aqsa Mosque, alleging that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the raid on the holy mosque compound “to satisfy the settlers, so that he would remain the prime minister.”

As per the news website, the Israeli forces have withdrawn from the mosque allowing the people trapped inside to leave while many others preferred to stay to clean the mosque.