Over 60k cases reported today; India's August COVID tally highest in world so far

India recorded over 60,000 cases in 24 hours, for a second day in a row. With this, India’s tally of total cases has reached 2,088,611, reports said on Saturday.

As many as 42,578 have died from the disease, they said.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (19.25%), Telangana (13.85%), Delhi (12.63%), Puducherry (10.25%), and Karnataka (10.01%). Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (490,262), Tamil Nadu (279,144), Andhra Pradesh (206,000), Karnataka (158,254), and Delhi (142,723).

The country has so far recorded the most number of fresh cases this month, slightly more than the US and substantially higher than infections reported in Brazil, reported The Times of India.

India has the world’s third highest death toll from the virus in the first six days of August.

