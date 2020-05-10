Over 800 J&K students, others stranded in Bengaluru to arrive in Udhampur tomorrow

A batch of over 800 J&K students stranded in Bangaluru have been evacuated and will be ferried in a train up to Udhampur, officials said on Sunday.

Earlier, the authorities had prepared a list of around 1200 J&K students stranded in Bangalore but around 400 students could not make it to the spot as they received information late.

“We have now accommodated other persons including some patients of J&K. The left off students will now be adjusted in the next schedule,” an official said.

He said the train carrying the stranded students is likely to leave from the Bangalore railway station.

“The students who have registered online for their return were asked to reach Biapanhalli Police station (K R Puram) for their medical examination,” the official said.

He said the students, after their medical examination, were taken to the railway station in BMTC buses for onward journey towards Udhampur.

“The train is scheduled to reach Udhampur at 7am on Monday,” the official said.

An official spokesman of J&K government confirmed about the arrival of the stranded students from Bangalore and said all protocols were framed and procedure established for returnees district wise.

“100% to be tested and administrative quarantined. Pl cooperate fully,” the directorate of information and public relation tweeted.

Another official said that around 470 J&K students stranded in Bhopal, Indore also left towards the Valley in 18 AC buses. “All the students were screened before boarding the buses,” he said.