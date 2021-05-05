Latest News, Pir Panjal
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 5, 2021, 12:34 PM

Over argument on mask wearing, cop opens fire at marriage ceremony in J&K's Rajouri; arrested

An official said there were no injuries to anybody in the incident.
Representational Photo
A Special Police Officer guarding a local municipal councilor, was arrested and booked for opening fire over alleged dispute with some youth for not wearing mask at a marriage function in Nowshera area of J&K’s Rajouri district, officials said on Wednesday.

Avanish Sharma, engaged as a PSO to councilor Ravinder Sharma, fired in air when some attendees argued with him for not wearing a mask amid the prevailing COVID-19 surge, news agency GNS reported while quoting an official. 

As per the official, there were no injuries to anybody in the incident. 

SDPO Nowshera Zakir Shaheen Mirza said the cop has been arrested and investigation taken up even as a case FIR no 72/2021 under IPC sections of 307 and 336 has been lodged against him. 

