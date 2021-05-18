Health, Latest News
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 4:46 PM

Over threefold increase in medical oxygen capacity in J&K since April 1: govt

A government handout said the medical oxygen capacity in J&K was 15,000 LPM on April 1, which was increased to 50,000 LPM on May 17.
Men work inside an oxygen plant in a hospital in Jammu on Monday, 17 Monday 2021. [Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir]
Men work inside an oxygen plant in a hospital in Jammu on Monday, 17 Monday 2021. [Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir]

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday claimed to have augmented the medical oxygen capacity by more than threefold. 

A government handout issued this afternoon said that the medical oxygen capacity in J&K was 15,000 LPM on April 1, which was increased to 50,000 LPM on May 17.

“More than threefold increase in Oxygen capacity in J&K registered since 1st April, 2021. From 15,000 LPM on 1st April, installed capacity of Oxygen plants in the UT has increased to 50,000 LPM on 17th May,2021,” reads the handout.

It said the “prompt effort by the administration” had “substantially” augmented the capacity and availability of medical oxygen at the health facilities in J&K.

“Prompt effort by the administration substantially augments the capacity & availability of Medical Oxygen in the Health Facilities of Jammu and Kashmir to serve the public, ” added the handout.

