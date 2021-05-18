Over threefold increase in medical oxygen capacity in J&K since April 1: govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday claimed to have augmented the medical oxygen capacity by more than threefold.

A government handout issued this afternoon said that the medical oxygen capacity in J&K was 15,000 LPM on April 1, which was increased to 50,000 LPM on May 17.

It said the “prompt effort by the administration” had “substantially” augmented the capacity and availability of medical oxygen at the health facilities in J&K.

