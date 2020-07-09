Over two lakh stranded J&K residents evacuated so far: Govt

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 2,02,321 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures, said an official on Thursday.

As per the official data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 78 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 64,448 passengers while about 1,37,873 persons from other states and UTs including 794 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 2597 stranded passengers including 40 passengers from Bhutan have entered through Lakhanpur from July 8 to July 9 mornings while 947 passengers have reached today in the 57th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu. So far, 57 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 48,752 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.