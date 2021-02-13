PAGD bags DDC posts in north Kashmir's Bandipora

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) Saturday emerged victorious in the District Development Council (DDC) elections for chairperson and vice-chairperson posts in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that Abdul Gani Bhat of NC and Kaunsar Shafeeq of PDP have been elected as Chairperson and vice-chairperson respectively during the election meeting today.

The official said that Abdul Gani secured 7 votes out of the total 13 votes polled while Kaunsar Shafeeq secured 8 votes.