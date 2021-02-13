Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Bandipora,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:18 PM

PAGD bags DDC posts in north Kashmir's Bandipora

The official said that Abdul Gani secured 7 votes out of the total 13 votes polled while Kaunsar Shafeeq secured 8 votes.
GK Web Desk
Bandipora,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:18 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) Saturday emerged victorious in the District Development Council (DDC) elections for chairperson and vice-chairperson posts in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that Abdul Gani Bhat of NC and Kaunsar Shafeeq of PDP have been elected as Chairperson and vice-chairperson respectively during the election meeting today. 

Trending News

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Centre must restore Article 370 as it protected people of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

File Photo

One way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

File Photo of Syed Asrar/KNO

Budgam youth dies in road accident in Saudi Arabia

The official said that Abdul Gani secured 7 votes out of the total 13 votes polled while Kaunsar Shafeeq secured 8 votes.

Tagged in , , , , ,
Related News