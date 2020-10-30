Latest News, Srinagar
October 30, 2020

PAGD condemns curbs on Farooq Abdullah's movements

"We strongly condemn the actions of the state administration, which is tantamount to interference in the religious rights."
The People’s Alliance For Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has condemned the actions of the state administration, which has put a blockade outside the residence of Jammu and Kashmir’s former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar.

PAGD spokesperson Sajad Lone said, “Farooq Abdullah was slated to go to Hazratbal in order to participate in the religious congregation on account of the Eid Milad ul Nabi. However, he was barred from leaving his house.

“We strongly condemn the actions of the state administration, which is tantamount to interference in the religious rights of Dr. Farooq Abdullah. This marks a new low in the curtailment of the fundamental rights of the people of J&K. We demand that the blockade be removed so that Dr. Farooq Sahib is able to perform his religious duties,” he said.

The PAGD also condemned, ‘unequivocally and unambiguously the brutal killing of three workers of the BJP’.

“Political differences cannot justify the use of violence. Violence has always and will crowd out sanity. We will always fight aggression in all its forms irrespective of the source of aggression,” he added.

Earlier, the National Conference in a statement said J&K administration has blocked the residence of party president Farooq Abdullah and stopped him from offering prayers at Dargah Hazratbal.

