Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 7, 2020, 8:02 PM

PAGD decides to contest DDC polls unitedly; Abdullah to declare names of contestants

"All the modalities and new administrative rules will be looked into."
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 7, 2020, 8:02 PM
GK Photo
GK Photo

In its maiden meeting in Jammu division, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Saturday unanimously decided to contest the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls unitedly in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the PAGD soon after holding the meeting in Jammu addressed media persons wherein the alliance spokesperson Sajad Gani Lone announced that the leadership has decided to contest the upcoming polls in J&K unitedly.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Grenade attack in Anantnag, no injury reported

Representational Image

532 fresh Covid cases in J&K, tally crosses 98K

Representational Photo

Ten injured in road accident on historic Mughal road

GK Photo

Kashmiri short story collection 'Dugosh' released in Srinagar

Lone, who was accompanied by other PAGD leaders, said that all the modalities and new administrative rules will be looked into and the alliance president Dr Farooq Abdullah will declare the names of contestants on his own.

Tagged in ,
Related News