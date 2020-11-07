Jammu, Latest News
IANS
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 7, 2020, 3:57 PM

PAGD includes return of migrant Kashmiri Pandits in its agenda

"The alliance has decided to fight for the return of the migrant Kashmiri Pandits as part of its agenda.
File Photo
File Photo

People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has included the return of migrant Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley as part of its agenda and also decided to fight for their rehabilitation at all levels.

Speaking to IANS, Satish Mahaldar, chairman of a voluntary organisation called return, reconciliation and rehabilitation of migrant Pandits said on Saturday, “I have been invited to meet the constituents of the Gupkar declaration today.

“The alliance leaders have also decided that in any future government formed by the constituents in J&K, one percent of J&K’s annual budget would be reserved for the return of the migrants to their homeland”.

The constituents of the PAGD are this time in a meeting at the Jammu residence of Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Lok Sabha member and president of National Conference (NC).

The constituent members of PAGD belonging to NC, PDP, People’s Conference, Awami National Conference, JK Peoples movement and CPI-M are likely to decide today whether or not the alliance should take part in the forthcoming district development council (DDC) elections.

The alliance has been formed to fight for restoration of J&K’s special status and statehood.

