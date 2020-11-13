PAGD leaders to meet at Mehbooba Mufti's Gupkar residence today

A meeting of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of major political parties in Kashmir, will take place at the residence of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday.

Quoting the sources, news agency KNO reported that all the PAGD leaders will remain present at the meeting and will deliberate on important issues including upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls and names of candidates to be fielded for the second phase.

On Thursday, the PAGD announced the candidates for the first phase of DDC polls.