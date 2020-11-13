Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 13, 2020, 10:46 AM

PAGD leaders to meet at Mehbooba Mufti's Gupkar residence today

The PAGD announced the candidates for the first phase of DDC polls on Thursday.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 13, 2020, 10:46 AM
File Photo/ GK
File Photo/ GK

A meeting of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of major political parties in Kashmir, will take place at the residence of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday.

Quoting the sources, news agency KNO reported that all the PAGD leaders will remain present at the meeting and will deliberate on important issues including upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls and names of candidates to be fielded for the second phase.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Ceasefire violations after suspected infiltration bid foiled in Keran sector: Army

Representational Photo

J&K govt transfers control of 108 primary schools in Jammu, Srinagar to municipal bodies

GK Photo

India, Pakistan armies resort to cross-border shelling in north Kashmir's Uri

Representational Pic

Panthachowk resident impersonating as Anti-Corruption Bureau official held: Police

On Thursday, the PAGD announced the candidates for the first phase of DDC polls.

Tagged in ,
Related News