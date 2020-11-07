PAGD meet begins at Farooq Abdullah's residence in Jammu

The first meeting of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) began in Jammu at National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah’s Bathindi residence on Saturday.

According to the news agency—KNO, all the members of PAGD arrived Farooq’s residence at around 11:00AM.

The PAGD would hold deliberations on various issues including the forthcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls.

It is pertinent to mention here that PAGD held two meetings so far in the Kashmir region. The PAGD also reached Kargil where it got the support of Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), a group formed by Islamia School Kargil, Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust, Sahib-e-Zaman Trust Kargil, Jamiat-e-Ahli Sunnat, Ahle Sufian Naqshbandi and Students Movement Kargil.