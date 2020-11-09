Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 9, 2020, 2:31 PM

PAGD seeks early hearing of pleas before SC challenging abrogation of Article 370, says Omar Abdullah

"We are seeking early hearings in this matter so that the petitions challenging 5th Aug 2019 move forward."
File Photo of Omar Abdullah: Mir Imran/GK
File Photo of Omar Abdullah: Mir Imran/GK

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Monday said that People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration seeks early hearing in a batch of petitions challenging the centre decisions on August 5 last year of abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the constitution of India.

“As decided in the recent meeting of the People’s Alliance we are seeking early hearings in this matter so that the petitions challenging 5th Aug 2019 move forward,” Omar wrote on twitter.

It is pertinent to mention here that J&K People’s Conference (JKPC) has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking early hearing on a batch of petitions challenging Centre’s last year August 5 decisions.

The PAGD is a group of seven mainstream political parties based in Jammu and Kashmir. They aim to fight for the restoration of J&K special status and the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

