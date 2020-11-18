Painter from Handwara dies of electrocution in north Kashmir's Hajin

A man died after getting electrocuted in north Kashmir’s Hajin on Wednesday while another received minor injuries.
The officials identified the deceased as Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Rastum Bhat, a resident of Watapora village of Handwara.
According to an official, the deceased was a labourer and got electrocuted when he was painting electric poles in Hakbara village.
The official said that the body was taken to CHC Hajin for medico-legal formalities before being handed over to the family.
According to the Block Medical officer Hajin, Dr Aijaz, the medico-legal formalities were being conducted.