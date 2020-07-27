Pak Army claims to shoot down Indian 'spying quadcopter' along LoC

The Pakistan Army on Sunday claimed to have shot down an “Indian spying quadcopter” for allegedly violating the airspace along the Line of Control.

The drone was targeted in the Pandu sector of the LoC and its debris fell on the Pakistan side, according to a statement issued by the army.

It claimed that the “Indian spying quadcopter” had intruded 200 metres on Pakistan’s side of the LoC when it was brought down.

“This is the 10th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army troops this year,” the statement claimed.

India has dismissed previous such claims by the Pakistan Army.