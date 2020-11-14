Latest News, World
IANS
Islamabad,
UPDATED: November 14, 2020, 1:13 PM

Pakistan reports over 2,000 daily Covid-19 cases since July

With the two new tallies, the country's overall caseload and death toll currently stands at 352,296 and 7,092, respectively.
Representational Photo
Pakistan has witnessed a significant rise in the number of daily Covid-19 cases after 2,304 people tested positive in 24 hours, the highest single-day tally since July, according to health authorities.

Friday’s count was a 27 per cent increase from the previous day’s figure of 1,808, Dawn news reported.

The deadly virus claimed 37 lives across the country in the same 24 hours.

With the two new tallies, the country’s overall caseload and death toll currently stands at 352,296 and 7,092, respectively

