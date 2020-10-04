GK Top News, Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Poonch ,
UPDATED: October 5, 2020, 12:35 AM

Pak shells forward areas along LoC in J&K's Poonch

There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side in the shelling, the spokesperson said.
Press Trust of India
Poonch ,
UPDATED: October 5, 2020, 12:35 AM
File Photo
File Photo

Pakistani troops on Sunday resorted to intense mortar shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting befitting retaliation by Indian army, a defence spokesperson said.

There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side in the shelling, the spokesperson said.

Trending News
Representational Photo

632 more test positive in J&K, 14,696 active cases now

Representational Pic

Record number of youths to take J&K's biggest govt job exam

File Photo: IGP Vijay Kumar

Kashmir police chief blames Lashkar-e-Toiba for Pampore attack, says attackers identified

Security forces cordoned off the area soon after the attack. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Gunfight breaks out in Pampore after militants attack CRPF party: Army

At about 3.20 am, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote sector. Indian Army retaliated befittingly, the spokesperson said.

A police officer said the cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 5 am, causing panic among the border residents who were forced to take shelter in underground bunkers for their safety.

Tagged in ,
Related News