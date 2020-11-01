Jammu, Latest News
Jammu ,
UPDATED: November 1, 2020, 9:11 AM

Pak targets Indian positions in J&K's Poonch district: Army

24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in over 3,200 such ceasefire violations on the LoC since January 2020.
Representational Photo
Pakistan resorted to small arms firing and mortar shelling on Sunday to target Indian positions on the line of control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district.

Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman said at about 7.30 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district.

“Indian army is retaliating befittingly,” the spokesman said.

24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in over 3,200 such ceasefire violations on the LoC since January 2020.

