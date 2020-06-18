Latest News, World
Press Trust of India
Islamabad ,
UPDATED: June 18, 2020, 7:13 PM

Pakistan Army says 4 civilians killed in firing by Indian forces along LoC

Press Trust of India
Islamabad ,
UPDATED: June 18, 2020, 7:13 PM
File Representational Pic
File Representational Pic

The Pakistan Army has said that at least four civilians were killed in alleged firing by the Indian security forces along the LoC.

Spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces. Major General Babar Iftikhar, said that the firing targeted the civilian population in Nikial and Bagsar sectors along the Line of Control.

Trending News
File Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

J&K reports 149 new positive cases, Covid tally now 5555

File Photo of Gh Hassan Mir

Bifurcation of Civil Secretariat fraught with perilous consequences: JKAP

Representational Pic

Militant arrested from Anantnag in J-K

File Pic/GK

JKAP asks J&K Bank authorities to declare results of cancelled PO, BA exams

Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked CFV (ceasefire violations) in Nikial & Bagsar sectors along the LoC targeting civilian population, he said in a statement.

Four civilians including a woman in Ratta Jabbar and Lewana Khaiter village were killed while another was injured, the officer said.

The spokesman further said that the Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to the Indian firing .

Related News