Press Trust of India
UPDATED: August 24, 2020, 4:42 PM

Pakistan Army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri

The Pakistan Army on Monday opened fire and lobbed mortars at forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, the spokesman said.

The firing and shelling from across the border in Sunderbani sector started at 1.30 pm and was going on when last reports came.

“Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars,” he said.

The spokesman said there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side.

