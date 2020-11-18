Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: November 18, 2020, 1:36 PM

Pakistan army targets border posts along IB in J&K's Kathua

Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: November 18, 2020, 1:36 PM
Pakistani army opened fire on forward posts and hamlets along the International Border in Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, officials said on Wednesday.

The cross-border firing in the border outpost areas of Satpal, Manyari, Karol Krishna and Gurnam started at 9:10 pm on Tuesday, prompting strong and effective retaliation from the Border Security Force (BSF), the officials said.

The exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 4.30 am on Wednesday.

A few houses suffered damage in the firing that triggered panic among border residents who were forced to spend the night in underground bunkers.

