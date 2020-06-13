Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi tests Covid-19 positive

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi on Saturday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

While announcing it on Twitter, the flamboyant cricketer asked people to pray for his recovery.

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” tweeted Afridi.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases reached 132,405 after a record 6,472 new infections were detected, while 88 more people have succumbed to the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 2,551, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The Ministry of National Health Services said a record 29,850 tests were done in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the country to 839,019.