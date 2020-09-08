Latest News, World
Press Trust of India
Islamabad ,
UPDATED: September 8, 2020, 3:36 PM

Pakistan reports 330 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

So far, 2,86,157 people have recovered from the disease, including 141 in the last 24 hours.
Press Trust of India
Islamabad ,
UPDATED: September 8, 2020, 3:36 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Pakistan reported 330 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 299,233, according to official data.

Five more virus-related fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 6,350, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

Trending News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, J&K toll 858

Representational Pic

'Uncategorised' militant, two OGWs blamed for grenade throwing incidents in Sopore held

A man's sample is being taken for COVID-19 testing. Mir Imran/GK

1578 covid-19 cases take J&K tally past 50000

GK Photo

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Delina, two others injured

A total of 606 virus patients were in critical condition, the ministry said.

So far, 2,86,157 people have recovered from the disease, including 141 in the last 24 hours.

The authorities have conducted 2,802,210 tests, including 23,521 in the last 24 hours.

Related News