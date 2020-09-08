Pakistan reports 330 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

Pakistan reported 330 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 299,233, according to official data.

Five more virus-related fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 6,350, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

A total of 606 virus patients were in critical condition, the ministry said.

So far, 2,86,157 people have recovered from the disease, including 141 in the last 24 hours.

The authorities have conducted 2,802,210 tests, including 23,521 in the last 24 hours.