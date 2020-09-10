Health, Latest News, World
Press Trust of India
Islamabad ,
UPDATED: September 10, 2020, 11:08 AM

Pakistan reports 441 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally now 299,855


Representational Pic

Pakistan’s tally of coronavirus cases reached 299,855 after 441 new infections were registered in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

As many as 287,950 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 1,444 during the period, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

Six people have died in the last 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities to 6,365, while around 550 people are reported to be in critical condition.

There are 5,540 active COVID-19 patients in the country.

A total 2,850,121 tests have been conducted across the country, including 25,081 in the last 24 hours.

