Pakistan reports 584 new cases of coronavirus: Health Ministry

Pakistan has reported 584 new cases of coronavirus, taking the country’s total number of infections to 300,955, the health minister said on Saturday.

The Ministry of National Health Services said the nation has also reported three new deaths in the last 24 hours due to the deadly viral disease and the toll currently stands at 6,373.

The ministry said 534 people are in critical condition after getting diagnosed with the virus.

The authorities have so far performed another 28,724 tests in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests done so far to 2,908,379.